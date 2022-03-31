Sex Education: What we suspected about Asa Butterfield’s new Netflix project

Sex Education, the youth drama that chronicles the lives of Moordale High School students, returned to the screens of fans in September 2021 when the long-awaited season 3 premiered on the Netflix streaming platform, which ended with great success. twists, separate characters and the closed study center.

Fans of Sex Education left Otis (Asa Butterfield) devastated by the departure of Maeve (Emma Mackey), who left for America after Moordale closed. Fans of the series wanted to see if both characters would finally finalize their relationship. However, the writers of the British Netflix show appear to be prolonging this meeting for the next installment.

So far, neither Netflix nor the production of Sex Education have revealed details about the start of production on season 4. But what fans should be sure of is that the next episodes will be arriving at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, viewers will get to see Asa Butterfield immersed in a starring role in the streamer’s new horror film.

Butterfield is moving away from Otis Milburn to bring to life a new character in the film that will be released on the Netflix streaming platform on April 15. Entitled Choose or Die, the 1980s video game-related horror production will bring panic to viewers’ screens as a coder named Kayla (Iola Evans) unleashes great terror at the time. in which an old game starts.

Choose or Die trailer with Asa Butterfield from Sex Education

Following the tense first trailer, Netflix’s new movie starring Otis in Sex Education is set to cause all kinds of chaos as Kayla is forced to make endless and horrible decisions about people’s lives. After starting a lost ’80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that shatters reality, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.

Butterfield plays Ella’s boyfriend Isaac, while the film also stars Eddie Marsan, Angela Griffin and Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund. Choose or Die is being made by director Toby Meakins in his feature film debut, with Simon Allen (Das Boot) penning the script.