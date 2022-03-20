Sex Education Season 4: The 2 new characters joining the Netflix drama

Sex Education first premiered in January 2019 through the streaming platform Netflix, becoming a sensation for millions of fans as the show progressed with each season. The third installment hit the screens in mid-September 2021, but its ending only left viewers in a state of anxiety wanting to know who will save Moordale. (some spoilers)

The Netflix youth drama that has three seasons under its belt so far, will return with a fourth installment which was renewed weeks after the arrival of the most recent episodes. Netflix hasn’t confirmed when production will begin or a release date, but rumors suggest this will be the last trip for Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and the rest of the Sex Education gang.

Many are hoping season 4 will premiere in 2022, as the third installment of Sex Education left fans in suspense with the fate of Otis and Maeve’s relationship. Nobody knows if they will finally finalize her relationship, and now less than Mackey’s character went to the United States to finish her studies after the parent board authorized the closure of Moordale due to rampant sex scandals.

Regarding the characters in season 4, Sex Education would not be the same as always without Otis and Maeve. The Asa Butterfield-led drama should also bring back her character’s mother Jean Milbur, Gillian Anderson’s sex therapist and knowledge-inspirer, who was seen traveling to America at the end of season 3 to immerse herself. in an educational program.

Among the main cast of Sex Education, the netflix series is also due to bring back Otis’s lifelong best friend, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa); and Maeve’s best friend, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood). Also, Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Cal (Dua Saleh), are among the other cast that should return with the next episodes, such as Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie), Adam’s father , with whom he maintains a complicated family relationship.

The truth is that the production of season 4 of Sex Education may not have started properly, but at the end of last year the first steps were taken when a casting announcement was published to play two new trans characters. They will reportedly be called Abbi and Kent, described as a power couple.

For one thing, according to the call, Abbi has a ’90s Winona Ryder vibe. Kicked out of her conservative, ultra-religious family, she lives with Kent and her parents. She is the leader of her group and the queen bee of her university. She is sunny, magnetic, generous and loyal. While Kent is transmasculine and comes from a home that accepts him, he is not so sure of his position as a popular boy at his university. He’s goofy, forgetful, and a great listener, and has been with Abbi for a while, and the whole school loves her couple goal-oriented nature.