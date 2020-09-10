Sex Education: Season 3 started by Netflix

Through social networks, Netflix announced that the 3rd season of Sex Education has started to be produced. A backstage video with just over 2 minutes was enough to creatively show the cast getting ready again to bring the characters to life.

Gillian Anderson, who plays Jean Milburn in the series, is the first to appear, showing how things are going before returning to the recordings. She also plays with a pillow, saying that her character is pregnant.

Asa Butterfield, who plays the protagonist Otis, shows that he will need to shave his beard to return to the set. Then he puts on a protective mask and says goodbye to his cats.

Other cast members who also appear in the video at funny times are Chris Jenks, Connor Swindells, Jojo Macari, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie and Tanya Reynolds. The filming of the new Sex Education episodes takes place in Wales.

Still during the video, you can see some news from actor Chaneil Kular. Behind the scenes, Anwar’s interpreter is making a head cast; it seems that this is an intriguing spoiler about what’s coming.

For now, official details of the plot have not been released, but the public expectation is that some open conflicts will be resolved in the course of the new chapters.

Sex Education is expected to return only in 2021 on Netflix.



