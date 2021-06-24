Sex Education: Season 3 Gains Release Date

Sex Education: This Thursday (24), Netflix finally announced the release date for Season 3 of Sex Education. New episodes of the series will hit its platform on September 17th. And to make fans even more curious about what’s to come, the streaming giant also released the first images of characters in unprecedented conflicts.

According to the official description of Season 3, the protagonist Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) continues to discover himself sexually, while investing in casual relationships. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) have their relationship officialized after so many intense conflicts, but there is still a lot to be discovered by the couple.

With the unexpected discovery of Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) pregnancy, there are many uncertainties about her relationship with Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt). Alongside all these issues, there is the arrival of Hope (Jemima Kirke), the new principal of Moordale, who decides to institute new policies at the school.

Obviously, there’s a lot more to other characters, including some new faces that add to the story.