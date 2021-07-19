Sex Education: Netflix Releases New Season 3 Teaser; Watch!

Sex Education: Netflix released this Monday (19) the first teaser of the 3rd season of the Sex Education series. The video shows Hope, the new principal of Moordale High School, doing something like an advertisement for the institution.

Check out:

According to the synopsis, “Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are an official couple and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new director Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson falls in love and a lost voice message still hangs around. Get ready for Madame Groff’s commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and more.”

Sex Education features Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, and Anne-Marie Duff.

The premiere of the third season of Sex Education is set for September 17th on Netflix.