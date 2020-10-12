Sex Education: Margot Robbie is absent in season three

If you were anxious for Margot Robbie to be in the new season of Sex Education, we’re sorry to tell you that won’t happen.

As soon as she appeared on our screens as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education, Emma Mackey has been compared to Margot Robbie. The couple definitely seem to be part of the same beautiful family.

So it’s no surprise that fans of the series fell in love with an image announcing that Margot would be joining the cast as Maeve’s sister for season three.

While it would literally be a Netflix dream come true, this is unfortunately fake news. The photo was posted on Twitter by an account called Netflix Diaries, which is in no way affiliated with the streaming service, but still, because it’s the internet, it quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

But the main gift we were teased about, aside from the lack of a blue mark on the account, is that Margot’s photo was taken from the 2019 film Bombshell, where she played an aspiring anchor on Fox News as the company was shaken for his sexual assault scandal.

Sex Education. Season 3. February 2021. THE BIG SISTER IS HERE. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FeaYNHbTte — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) October 10, 2020

What do we know about the Sex Education season?

Due to the pandemic, filming had to be postponed for five months, but production on Sex Education began last month, after a filming bubble was created at the filming location in Wales.

Most of the original cast will return, with Girls star Jemima Kirke joining as Groff’s replacement Hope, and Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs joining the show as Groff’s more successful brother Peter.

Composer Dua Saleh will also make his acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student who clashes with the new head of the famous school from the Sex Education series.

Unfortunately we don’t know when the new season of Sex Education will be released but we can’t wait to see it even though it unfortunately didn’t include Margot Robbie.



