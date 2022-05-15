Sex Education: Father and sons who acted together in the hit Netflix series

Sex Education focuses primarily on the students and staff of Moordale Secondary School and the many obstacles related to sex that they face. At the start of the series, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the shy student with a sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), opens his own sex clinic at school with his new and much more confident friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Anderson). Mackey). With the help of his best friend Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Otis learns to sail at school and even embarks on his own romantic relationships, all the while struggling with his attraction to Maeve.

The British youth drama that premiered its season 3 on the Netflix streaming platform on September 17, 2021. The new episodes delved into the complicated relationship between Mr. Groff and his son Adam, which has been described by fans as the best performance of the third installment.

In Sex Education, Mr. Michael Groff is played by actor Alistair Petrie, who recently made it clear that he is not the real-life father of Adam Groff star Connor Swindells. However, a new revelation on social media claimed that his real children appeared in season 3 of the drama and fans did not notice.

The news was released through a fan of the series through the TikTok social network. A revelation, which was followed by viewers of Sex Education, who were totally surprised based on their comments. The real-life Sex Education star’s children, it turns out, are the twins who appeared in Season 3, Episode 5 of the Netflix show, when the Moordale student gang take a trip to France to learn more about the history of the first world war.

The twins who appeared on the scene in the fifth episode of the recently released season of Sex Education, in real life are called Cal and Brodie Petrie. The sex education actor still has an older son, Angus. All are the result of marriage to actress Lucy Scott.

The revelation can also be confirmed on the official account of Alistair Petrie, who posted a photo of him with his children behind the scenes of the series over the weekend, fully transformed into their Sex Education characters. The fact of learning that Cal and Brodie, 18, are the children of Alistair Petrie in real life, made fans react to the family bond of the Sex Education actors, so they made the news go viral, which was the subject of comments in the social network Tik Tok:

“It turns out that the ‘hot twins’ from Sex Education are Mr. Groff’s children in real life.”

“My God, there’s no way those Sex Ed twins are Mr. Groff’s children.”

“Wait, I think I know who you’re talking about! They’re in no way related.”