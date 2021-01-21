Sex Education: actor says season 3 will have time pass

Recently, during an interview with The Guardian, Asa Butterfield, protagonist of Sex Education, said that during the third season of the Netflix series, time will pass considerably. According to what the actor confirmed, the new episodes will start after some time of what was seen at the end of the 2nd season.

That way, the audience will see Otis, a character from Butterfield, trying to manage some relationships in his own way, but a little more mature. In that sense, we can look forward to many conflicts involving him and Maeve (played by Emma Mackey).

“There has been a jump in time since the anguish seen in season 2. Otis is back at school, but he has different things to deal with,” said his interpreter during the interview, adding that in the next episodes, the character will be a little more cheeky.

“It was fun to interpret these newly discovered nuances. But don’t worry, he is still quite strange too ”, he pondered.

Learn more about Sex Education season 3

As much as many people were disappointed with the revelation of Asa Butterfield, it is worth noting that the writers thought very well about what they would do about the poorly resolved conflict seen in the second season finale. Most likely, all of these tensions will last a little longer in the series.

Netflix expected the new Sex Education episodes to open in January this year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans have been changed. Filming, which initially took place in April 2020, was postponed to September of the same year. The streaming platform has yet to announce an official release date.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the cast of the new season will feature cameos from Jemima Kirke, Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh. Besides them, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood are still in the series.

Let’s wait for more news from Sex Education!