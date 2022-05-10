Sex Education: Actor of the drama moves away from his role to star in Doctor Who

Sex Education, the successful youth drama from the Netflix streaming platform, premiered season 3 in September of last year, leaving fans heartbroken by the latest events in Moordale. Fans witnessed the high school gang of friends get separated by closing the school.

Sex Education fans can’t wait to find out what will happen when Season 4 of the series that follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) hits screens with the next few episodes. So far, Netflix has not commented on the narrative of the next installment of the British series, but the only thing that is known is that filming has not started.

And is that while fans of Sex Education await news about season 4, it seems that one of the main characters of the series could be walking away from the drama. Ncuti Gatwa, the actor who plays Otis’s best friend, Eric Effiong, has just been chosen to become the next doctor in the famous Doctor Who series.

It turns out that fans of the also British series Doctor Who, this weekend found out who will play the next iconic character in the science fiction series of the BBC broadcast network. Without a doubt, this was a big surprise after so much speculation about who would be Jodie Whittaker’s successor.

It was on Sunday May 8 that the BBC announced that the Sex Education star will be the next Doctor in the long-running show. The 29-year-old Scottish actor will be the first non-white person to take on the role. Reacting to the news, Gatwa said that he is deeply honored, beyond thrilled and, of course, a little scared to bring to life a role of such magnitude.

“This role and show means so much to so many people around the world, including myself, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care,” he continued. “I will do my best to do the same.”

And it is that as expected, Ncuti Gatwa stood out in his audition to bring the character to life in Doctor Who, as confirmed by the showrunner of the program, Russell T Davies, saying that the star of Sex Education dazzled everyone in the process of selection. So far, it is not confirmed if the actor will continue playing Eric in the Netflix drama, we will only have to wait for an official statement from the production team.