Sex and the City: More Characters Will Return To Series Revival

Sex and the City: And Just Like That…, a revival of the Sex and the City series on HBO Max, will feature the return of older characters. According to TV Line, David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino) and Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) will be cast in the new attraction of the streaming service.

“The entire And Just Like That team… are thrilled to be able to continue the stories of these beloved characters from Sex and the City with the actors who made them so lovable,” Michael Patrick King, the production’s showrunner, told the vehicle.

In addition to these names, the title has already confirmed the return of other original cast members such as Chris Notho (Mr. Big). In past interviews, actor John Corbett has also suggested his return, but not yet confirmed by the platform. Out of the nostalgic context, the series has added new characters, including Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) as a non-binary genre comedian who will also feature a podcast on the show.

The plot will feature the return of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) on a new journey of their lives. Such a phase must impose itself as more complicated now, with them in their 50s, than the reality they had in their 30s.

And Just Like That… will feature 10 half-hour episodes. Filming is slated to begin in the coming months in New York, but there’s still no set date for a premiere on HBO Max.