Sex and the City: Chris Noth Confirms Participation in Revival

Sex and the City: Actor Chris Noth recently confirmed that he will participate in the revival of Sex and the City – which has been called And Just Like That – on HBO Max. Thus, he joins the protagonists of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, playing the character Mr. Big.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That,” said Michael Patrick King, executive producer who heads the project on streaming, in an official press release. “How could we make a new Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?”

Over 10 episodes, the production will follow the new routine of Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis), after many years, facing new challenges of the reality of the present time. Practical work on the episodes is scheduled to begin next month in New York.

The cast also features Sara Ramirez, Grey’s Anatomy’s Callie Torres, who will play the character Che Diaz, and John Corbett, who returns as Aidan.

Sex and the City: learn more about the HBO series revival

Created by Darren Star based on the book by Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City debuted in 1998 on HBO. After six seasons, the series ended its saga in 2004. However, with the success of the narrative, some films were released with new stories for the protagonists.

Despite the embezzlement of Kim Cattrall, who refused to participate in the revival, the project has been highly anticipated by fans.

In addition to Michael Patrick King, the executive production team is also made up of Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi. And the scripts are signed mainly by Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom and Keli Goff, with direct supervision by King, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

Currently, Chris Noth can be seen in the CBS police drama The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah. His most recent credits also include appearances on Doctor Who and Gone.

Let’s wait for more news!