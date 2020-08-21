Sevilla champion in the UEFA Europa League

Sevilla beats Inter 3-2 to reach 6th title in the UEFA Europa League

After defeating Inter 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League final, Sevilla became the champion for the 6th time.

⚽ Lukaku scored his own goal this time, Sevilla took 3-2 lead.

Taking the stage once again in ⚽ 32, Luuk de Jong put Sevilla forward. However, this time, Inter immediately responded to this goal. At 36, Godin made the score 2-2.

⚽ Inter went ahead with the goal scored by Lukaku from the penalty in the 5th minute. Sevilla secured a draw with Luuk de Jong at 12.

Sevilla, the most successful team of the tournament, which started with the name of the UEFA Cup and has been organized as the UEFA Europa League since 2010, will try to win the cup for the 6th time. Inter, which has been in the finals 4 times before, also has 3 cups.

There is no card suspension for either team before the match. Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui will decide whether Lucas Ocampos, who has a slight injury in Sevilla, will wear in the fight or not. Matias Vecino and Alexis Sanchez, who are injured, are not expected to play in Inter.

First 11s

Sevilla: Bono, Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, Suso, De Jong

Inter: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Most winning team Sevilla

Having lifted the UEFA Europa League cup 5 times, Sevilla became the team that won the tournament the most.

The Spanish team, who won all the European league finals they played, reached a happy ending in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Inter, which has been to the finals 4 times in the UEFA Europa League, has 3 cups. The Italian team, which won the championship in 1991, 1994 and 1998, lost the cup to Schalke 04 in 1997.

In addition to Inter, they are in second place behind Sevilla with 3 trophies in Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid. If the Italian team defeats Sevilla, it will surpass other rivals with 4 cups.



