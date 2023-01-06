Several people were injured in a shooting near The Licking restaurant in Miami, where French Montana was shooting a music video.

According to Fox News, Miami-Dade paramedics and rescuers responded to the incident, taking four victims to hospitals, one of whom is in critical condition.

According to CBS News, up to 10 people were injured in the incident, but Miami Gardens police could not confirm the exact numbers.

The police said that nothing is known about the condition of the victims, but there are no fatalities.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt added.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör French Montana (@frenchmontana)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

A witness told the TV company that the shooting occurred during the filming of the French Montana music video in the parking lot of the restaurant. He claimed that up to 15 shots rang out, and people ran from everywhere.

“It was at least 13, 14, 15 shots,” the witness said. “It was very fast, it sounded like an assault rifle. I started running, looking back, but I’m like, “You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, “Can you help me?”

It’s unclear if French Montana was injured in the incident, but TMZ claims a witness at the scene said his security detail got him out of the area safely and without incident.

Information about possible suspects has not yet been received, and the status of all the victims is also unknown.

The incident occurred before French Montana released its new mixtape “Coke Boy 6: Money Heist Edition”, which is released today (January 6).

The collection includes works by A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih, Max B, Vory, King Combs, NAV, EST Gee, Stove God Cook$, the late Chinx and many others.