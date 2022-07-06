Several of Ken’s actors in Barbie are Apparently Confirmed by an Unexpected Source

The rumor that several actors will play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was potentially confirmed by a completely unexpected source. In the feature film about Barbie, which is due to be released on July 21, 2023, the main Mattel doll is played by Margot Robbie. The comedy is currently in production under the direction of three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, whose previous projects include Lady Bird and Little Women. Gerwig co-wrote the script with indie darling Noah Baumbach, and it is being brought to life by a stellar cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma McKee, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell as potential villains of the film.

Although Ryan Gosling is slated to star alongside Robbie as Ken’s Barbie partner, there have long been rumors that the film will feature other versions of Ken and Barbie mimicking the original toy line. Among the actors rumored to be involved are Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and Nkuchi Gatwa from Sex Education as Kens, as well as Issa Ray from Insecure and Hari Nef from Transparent as Barbie. It is currently unclear whether these other Barbies and Kenas will be included in the film as a recurring joke or will become a more important part of the overall storyline of the film.

The latest confirmation of this rumor came from the most unexpected source. During a conversation with the BBC on The One Show, returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was asked about speculation that Gosling would appear in the classic sci-fi series after he was spotted wearing a shirt featuring the face of Gatwa, who will play the Doctor for the upcoming season. He debunks the rumor, saying that this photo happened because Gosling and Gatva are working together on a Barbie movie, saying that “they both play Ken, I think.” Read his full quote below:

If Ryan Gosling was in Doctor Who, I wouldn’t be here. I was in Cardiff with my good buddy Ryan, drinking. He’s making a movie with Nkuti Gatwa, they’re making a movie about Barbie together… I think they’re both playing Ken… a lot of Ken.

While Davis certainly seems like an unusual source of Barbie news, he may actually be perfect. Since Gatwa is the new star of Doctor Who, one of the most popular shows in the UK, he must work closely with his managers to plan the amount of time needed for the entire TV season. This requires knowing exactly how much time Gatwa will spend on set for production and reshoots, so he probably has a lot of information about the actor’s role and how important it is to the production.

Although most of the details about Barbie remain highly classified, more and more information is leaking as production continues. With each step, the film seems more and more intriguing. Let’s hope that the storyline with several Ken and Barbie is reliable and supports exciting rumors about the project.