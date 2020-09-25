Several games from the Metal Gear, Castlevania

The leak of the body that rates video games by age in Taiwan becomes a reality with the publication of these games in GOG.

If the river makes a noise its because water is running. That is precisely what has happened to several of Konami’s, who return to the front line of news after the bureau that rates games by age in Taiwan registered several of these titles (and erased the trail later, too late to escape. media eye). Just a few days have passed and it is official, Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra are now available for purchase on GOG (PC), the store of the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt RED.

Games, price and details

Metal Gear, the adventure of the eighties, is sold for a price of 5.99 euros. Outer Heaven, a group armed to the bone, goes into Africa, where a monstrous weapon is in development. Solid Snake, one of the Fox Hound members, will infiltrate Outer Heaven to destroy Metal Gear.

The PlayStation classic, Metal Gear Solid, is revived in its original version (not the Twin Snakes remake, exclusive to Nintendo GameCube). At a price of 9.99 euros, players can become Solid Snake again, who will come to Shadow Moses in another dangerous mission full of secrets. This version includes improved graphics and playable news that were not present in the title of the first Sony console.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is the full version of the original for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. This is not the high definition remastered edition that Bluepoint Games made, but an adaptation of the improved version that was also released on those platforms at the time. Solid Snake returns on another of his missions, although the main protagonist will be Raiden this time, a decision that in his time caused great controversy. It is available for 9.99 euros.

As for Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra, the compilation includes five classics of these sagas at 5.99 euros:

Castlevania

Castlevania II Simon’s Quest

Castlevania III Dracula’s Curse

Against

Super C



