SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo saw a strange figure, is it a ghost?

Wonwoo saw a mysterious figure on the set of ‘Going SEVENTEEN’, is it a ghost? Find out below. The boys of SEVENTEEN premiered the 27th chapter of their fun program on YouTube ’Going SEVENTEEN’, in each episode the group of the company Pledis Entertainment does not hesitate to show their most hidden skills to CARAT.

The K-pop band lived one of the most terrifying adventures of their life, because in the segment of “Hide and seek”, the idols went to an abandoned factory, the setting of the place was gloomy and dark.

The rules of the game were to look for three exit keys to avoid being in danger, the 13 members of SEVENTEEN looked very excited, but nervous to carry out the mysterious mission.

Inside the Wonwoo building he saw a ‘mannequin’, the K-pop idol told his fellow SEVENTEEN members about the figure he saw in one of the rooms, but his colleagues replied that there was nothing inside that room. Spooky!

Contrary to the response that his classmates expected, Wonwoo was very brave and said that he would return to that dark room to take some photos with his cell phone as proof of what he had seen.

In the video for ‘Going SEVENTEEN’, the cameramen made some close-ups to the room where Wonwoo allegedly observed the figure, but as the other members of the group mentioned, there was nothing inside.



