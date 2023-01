After five long years, the SEVENTEEN BSS band is back!

On January 9, at midnight Korean time, SEVENTEEN officially announced that BSS — a group consisting of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi — will return for the first time in history.

BSS, who debuted in 2018 with the digital single “Just Do It”, will return with their first single album on February 6.

The band has also released their first teaser for their upcoming comeback, which you can watch below!

Are you happy about the return of BSS?