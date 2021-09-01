SEVENTEEN: Who is Vernon’s Ideal Girl? You Could Make Him Fall In Love

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon is an amazing idol, do you know what his perfect match would be like? It might be impossible not to be attracted to any of SEVENTEEN’s idols, and they not only have very pretty faces, but they also have a great personality that conquers any heart; maybe Vernon is your bias in the band, do you want to know what his ideal type is?

SEVENTEEN has very talented idols who are passionate about their work, both in the studio and on stage, they have managed to see how much love they have for their music, but also, they have amazing personalities that do not stop captivating the hearts of CARAT and still accelerate it. even more with their beautiful faces that are also very worthy of admiration.

Vernon is no exception and has stolen many hearts in the SVT fandom, the rapper is not only very talented, but he is also cute and quite handsome, something that has attracted a lot of fans; His physical characteristics, which blend the idol’s Korean-American origin, are perfectly made to be admired and result in one of the most attractive visuals in K-Pop.

Have you ever wondered what Vernon’s ideal type would look like? Idols also have tastes and preferences, maybe you could make the idol fall in love with your charms, personality, or characteristics: 0.

WHAT’S THE IDEAL TYPE OF GIRL FOR SEVENTEEN’S VERNON?

According to the reports, Vernon likes girls with short hair and long legs, but the most important thing for him is not superficial; you want a person your heart can connect with, who will listen to you so you can feel comfortable being vulnerable around you.

Vernon is looking for someone who loves him for who he is and doesn’t see him just as the idol, he wants to be able to share his insecurities with her and he wants her to do the same in return; He is looking for a person who has a beautiful heart and can give him all the love and understanding he needs.

Regardless of how he looks, the SEVENTEEN rapper is looking for someone with a pure heart and who really has the ability to give her his heart, trust her and he hopes the girl will trust him too; without a doubt a face that we did not know of the idol, which shows the deepest and most beautiful of his being.

