SEVENTEEN: These are the members’ measurements

The boys of SEVENTEEN have great talents, learn more about the K-pop group and find out what their weight and height measurements are.

The idols of the Pledis Entertainment agency continue to promote their album “Semicolon”, whose title track is titled “Home Run”, a metaphor for taking a break from life. The members are known for possessing great skills in singing, dancing and rap, especially for composing most of their records and for their great timing.

Each of the SEVENTEEN boys is unique, their physical traits give them an advantage in certain areas such as dance and sports, the group is considered to have the tallest idols in the industry, since most of them exceed five feet. , others the meter eighty, but despite their height they have a great physical condition due to their diets, exercises and the amount of activity they do on stage.

In addition to composing, singing and creating the group’s choreography, the boys also have favorite sports that suit their measurements, we leave you a list with the weight and height measurements of the SEVENTEEN members. You can also discover the ideal type of girl that idols hope to find one day when they meet love.

HOW MUCH DO THE MEMBERS OF SEVENTEEN MEASURE AND WEIGHT?

Joshua

It belongs to the vowel line of SEVENTEEN, is one of the tallest, reaches a height of 1.77 cm and weighs 58 kilos.

Vernon

The idol is another of the tallest boys in the group, Vernon reaches between 1.75 and 1.78 approximately, his weight is calculated at 62 kilos, showing that he stays in shape, in addition, he has the ideal physical condition to play tennis or soccer, your favorite sports.

The8

He is another of the Chinese members of SEVENTEEN, the idol measures 1.78 cm and weighs 58 kilos despite his height because the idol is capable of b-boying, better known as a type of break dance, so his body he is in great physical condition.

S.Coups

He belongs to the tallest boys in K-pop, the idol reaches a height of 1.78 centimeters, in addition, he weighs 65 pounds, thanks to the fact that since he was a child he practiced taekwondo, in fact he has a black belt, so his height helps him a lot in this discipline.

Woozi

One of the group’s greatest songwriters since their debut, Woozi stole Carat’s heart with his talent, the idol is 1.65 cm tall and weighs 54 kilos, is in charge of writing the group’s songs and is characterized by his personality lovely.

Wonwoo

He is another of the tallest members, measuring 1.82 cm, the idol weighs 63 kilos, his talent within SEVENTEEN is hip hop, he belongs to that subunit.

Jeonghan

He is one of the tallest members, the idol measures 1.73 cm, over his weight, they remain healthy, because despite his height he has registered 62 kilos on the scale. Despite his height, the idol prefers a girl of legal age because he has a need to be protected.

Jun

The also actor, has a height of 1.82 centimeters, being the tallest in the group, the native of China also weighs only 66 kilos, remains in shape as he is an expert in martial arts, as his specialty in the group is the vowel.

Hoshi

His physical condition is due to the fact that he is the main choreographer of SEVENTEEN, he measures 1.78 cm and weighs 60 kilos, his ability in dance allows him to stay in shape. Also, his height allowed him to become a taekwondo champion in the past.

DK

It is also one of the tallest, it measures 1.79 cm and weighs 68 kilos, it has a great bearing and elegance thanks to its physical condition. Despite being a tall boy, he prefers someone older than him to take care of him just like Jeonghan.

Mingyu

It is the tallest, its height is between 1.85 cm and 1.87 cm, its weight is calculated at 80 kilos. His skill is within the hip hop subunit and he’s proud of his visual.

Seungkwan

He also belongs to the group of tall people in K-pop, he measures 1.74, his height helps him a lot in basketball, one of his favorite sports. On its weight, it is calculated at 58 kilos.

Dino

Apparently his height is between 1.71 and 1.74 cm, his weight has been calculated at 56 kilos, he keeps in shape thanks to his ability to dance, in fact he comes from a family that practices dance, his father opened an academy for dancers .



