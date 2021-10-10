SEVENTEEN Shows Its Dark Side In New Photos For Attacca

SEVENTEEN‘s comeback is getting closer and closer, and idols thrill the world with their teasers for Attacca. SEVENTEEN idols are ready to demonstrate once again their great power on stage and will have new music very soon, what concept do you have for Attacca? They prove it in their concept photos for their next release.

After the success of ‘Your Choice’ , SEVENTEEN will not stop working and without prior notice they decided to announce their next release, ‘Attacca’ will be the next album of the K-Pop group where we will continue to enjoy all the talents of this boy’s idols. band .

And this new album is already a success in pre-sale as it has sold more than 1.4 million pre-orders, so, once again, SVT will triumph with their music and all the support and love of CARAT is shown as in each comeback ; The world is waiting for SEVENTEEN and ‘Attacca’ thanks to the teasers that the band has released for their promotion.

What concept is SEVENTEEN having with ‘Attacca’? The idols thrill with amazing photos for their next album where we can see that darkness has taken hold of SVT.

SEVENTEEN RELEASES NEW CONCEPT PHOTOS FOR ATTACCA

With their trailer and promotional photos , we can see that SEVENTEEN will handle a slightly darker concept for ‘Attacca’, the ninth mini album of this K-Pop group is on its way and they have not stopped moving CARAT with their photos for the album. .

In these new concept photos we can see Seungkwan , Wonwoo , Woozi and Jeonghan .

As well as Mingyu , Jun and Dino .

WHEN IS SEVENTEEN’S ATTACCA PREMIERING?

Next October 22 will be the great premiere of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ , we can’t wait any longer for this new release from the band that will have all the talents of their idols, new songs and fresh music for CARAT and the world.