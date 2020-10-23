SEVENTEEN showcases Home Run’s talents

SEVENTEEN releases a new version of “Home Run”, their new song, the K-pop group revealed the dance practice.

Pledis Entertainment idols continue to promote their album “Semicolon,” with which they sought to take a break from life and encourage their fans not to take the routine so seriously. The boys have already managed to sell more than 800 thousand copies a few days after its launch. The process behind “Home Run” was a great challenge for them.

Through their official social networks, SEVENTEEN published a new version of “Home Run”, the K-pop group revealed the dance practice of their new song, which already has more than 18 million views on YouTube with its original MV. The boys sought to recreate a musical through their dance.

SEVENTEEN is known in the K-pop industry as one of the groups with the best synchronization on stage, they are even compared to robots, because their steps are so precise and coordinated that it is a delight to see their choreography and “Home Run” was not the one. Exception, the boys decided to show all their talent during practice.

SEVENTEEN REVEALS HOME RUN DANCE PRACTICE

Making a metaphor for “Home Run,” one of the most important plays in baseball, the boys decided to push themselves and try something new. According to Hoshi, SEVENTEEN wanted to recreate the dance from a musical, so they looked for what kind of moves to do and experiment with something never done for them before.

In the new video, which already has more than 300 thousand views, SEVENTEEN dances to the rhythm of jazz, the boys perform various formations, even including tap steps, similar to those performed in films like La La Land. Without a doubt, the effort they put into this comeback put their coordination to the test.

The boys move around the dance floor and the main movements of the choreography include finger snaps, leg movements and various twists. Shouting “SEVENTEEN Right Here,” the K-pop group once again surprised Carat.

