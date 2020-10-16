SEVENTEEN releases new teaser for HOME RUN

The boys of SEVENTEEN will return with a new album and the premiere of HOME RUN, the promotional song for this release, knows the MV teaser.

The surprises for CARAT continue, as the idols of PLEDIS Entertainment prepare for a new comeback, they have announced that during promotions they will be presenting the song HOME RUN. This tune will have a colorful music video, and you can already see the first scenes thanks to SEVENTEEN’s teaser.

There are only a few days left before the premiere of Semicolon, a new album that has awakened the excitement of K-Pop fans and, in particular, SVT fans. While we wait for the premiere, we invite you to discover what you can see in the music video.

SEVENTEEN DANCES TO THE RHYTHM OF HOMERUN IN THE MV TEASER

The second teaser for this song shows us a night scene while we see the singers that make up the group gathered together and with their eyes fixed on the artifact in the center of the table. They all wear colorful outfits and sexy hairdos where their hair is parted in two blocks.

The stage changes and a large number of small lights illuminate the space where SEVENTEEN idols dance and sing to the rhythm of HOME RUN, and then show us a colorful bowling alley and the dance steps that we will see in this comeback.

Semicolon and the music video for HOME RUN will premiere on October 19, stay tuned for more news about this release.



