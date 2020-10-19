SEVENTEEN Classical and Charismatic Style ‘Home; Run ‘

SEVENTEEN has returned with the release of their new music video entitled ‘HOME; RUN’.

As scheduled, the music video for ‘HOME; RUN’ will be officially released through Big Hit Labels’ YouTube channel on Monday (19/10) at 6 p.m. KST.

‘HOME; RUN’ is the title song released by SEVENTEEN on their latest album, ‘; [Semicolon] ‘.

Different from previous music videos, through this music video we will be presented with gentlemanly and charismatic performances by SEVENTEEN members, who carry a classic British concept.

Not only through the visuals, the song “HOME; RUN” also sounds so funky and catchy when delivered with the charismatic vocals and rap of the SEVENTEEN members.

Without waiting any longer, watch SEVENTEEN’s “HOME; RUN” music video!



