SEVENTEEN Agency issues rules of fan etiquette to ensure security and privacy + warns against violations

SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, has released new rules of etiquette for fans.

On October 6, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement detailing the growing number of inappropriate fan behavior that jeopardizes SEVENTEEN’s safety, including excessive physical contact, invasion of privacy, and harassment. The statement contains a strict set of rules of fan etiquette along with warnings against any violations.

We would like to express our gratitude to the fans sending love and support to SEVENTEEN.

Recently, when SEVENTEEN leave and arrive in Korea and other countries, there have been repeated actions that threaten the safety of artists, such as excessive physical contact and taking photos or videos at close range or using the same flight with an artist with improperly obtained information, indiscriminate photographing in airport areas where photographing it is prohibited and causes discomfort and inconvenience to other passengers by blocking the way to other passengers, using profanity and creating noise and commotion.

There have also been several cases of violating fan etiquette by selling or buying artists’ personal information or invading artists’ privacy by visiting their personal space, such as their homes.

In this regard, we would like to provide SEVENTEEN Fan Etiquette to create a healthy fan culture and protect the safety and rights of artists. This set of rules of fan etiquette applies to the entire public, both fans and others. Please read carefully and follow the rules.

[Rules of fan etiquette]

1. Please do not visit unofficial engagement venues or private venues.

Do not visit private places other than places officially declared as SEVENTEEN’s official activities, such as company offices, rehearsal studios, living quarters or nearby areas, as well as any other places that the artist has visited or that are associated with them.

Do not visit airports or board the same flight as artists during any part of their domestic or international activities, including tours and personal trips, using information obtained improperly.

Do not send or leave gifts or letters in the artists’ personal places (living quarters, family home, etc.).

2. Please don’t harass artists.

Do not engage or attempt to re-engage, visit, follow, talk, or engage in physical contact with artists.

Do not take the above actions in relation to family members, friends and acquaintances of the artists.

Do not try to get into the waiting room of the artist or try to approach them by illegally copying, manufacturing or purchasing passes to concert venues or other similar places with controlled access.

3. Please do not sell or buy artists’ personal information.

Do not transmit or attempt to transmit artists’ personal information, such as resident registration number, phone number, address, ID card, etc.

Do not transmit or attempt to transmit flight information, such as the flight number or seat number, when the artist leaves or enters the country.

4. Please do not take photos or record video or audio, except when permitted.

Do not photograph or record video or audio of artists on closed venues or in enclosed spaces, as well as in their personal space.

Do not take photos or record video or audio, and do not broadcast (live) video or audio where such actions are prohibited.

Do not violate the rules prohibiting carrying any devices capable of recording video or audio at concert or other venues (except mobile phones), as well as using mobile phones to record video or audio.

Do not engage in video or audio recordings that violate copyrights.

* Areas where recording is not allowed: inside airports (ticket office, checkpoint, waiting room, duty-free shops, boarding gate, security zone, baggage claim area), inside network broadcasting studios and at performances.

and any places where video or audio recording is prohibited.

5. Please do not interfere with the activities of the artist.

Do not interfere with the duties of artists’ managers, security personnel in Korea and abroad, or any other persons engaged in activities related to artists, and do not refuse to comply with their requests for cooperation.

Do not prevent artists from getting into their vehicles and do not interfere with the normal movement of vehicles.

Do not participate in the pursuit of artists’ cars.

6. Please do not commit any other inappropriate actions.

Do not impersonate another person in order to engage in fan activities: transfer identity cards, use an illegally obtained identity card, use someone else’s identity card or documents, or forge such documents.

Do not limit the opportunities of other participants to attend events by submitting an application, and then not showing up at the fan club to broadcast a music show or not bringing the necessary materials for identity verification to such events.

Do not try to give the artist gifts.

Do not commit actions that physically or mentally threaten the artists.

Do not commit other inappropriate and inappropriate actions that are inappropriate for a fan, or actions that may be perceived by the fandom in a negative light.

[For violating the rules of fan etiquette]

1. If any violations of the rules of fan etiquette are found, you may be deprived of the right to official membership in the SEVENTEEN Global Fan Club (CARAT MEMBERSHIP) or you will be restricted or prohibited from receiving benefits without prior notice.

2. Entry to official SEVENTEEN events (performances, music shows, fanzines, etc.) may be restricted or prohibited without prior notice.

3. If hidden recordings are found, you may be asked to delete any video or audio recordings, and you will be taken out of the venue.

4. We are not responsible for any devices damaged during your escort.

5. If any actions that do not comply with the above rules of etiquette are found to be illegal, evidence may be collected, and violators may be brought to administrative and criminal responsibility.

We will continue to strive to create a healthy fan culture and protect the rights of our artists.

Thank you to the fans for your continued support and cooperation.

SEVENTEEN are currently on the “BE THE SUN” world tour with upcoming stops in the Philippines and Singapore. In November, they will continue their tour of Japan.