SEVENTEEN: 5 Outfits Inspired By The Style Of Idols

The style of SVT idols is unique, you can wear some outfits inspired by K-pop singers and rappers. Check out these SEVENTEEN outfits.

K-pop idols usually have an incredible style, not only they show it on stage but also in activities like interviews, concerts and other dynamics where they are authentic and can be themselves.

All the members of the SEVENTEEN group have their own personality and they like to convey their essence through their outfits. What do you think of the outfits worn by the boy group from the company PLEDIS Entertainment?

On this occasion we present you 5 outfits inspired by the looks of SEVENTEN idols, their combinations may inspire you to create your own looks and carry the style of the interpreters of ‘HOME RUN’.

5 OUTFITS INSPIRED BY SEVENTEEN

Colors

Vernon has a very urban style, combining classic colors with more basic tones and thus managing to form his incredible outfits. You can wear this look from the SEVENTEEN rapper when you want to enjoy your day and be in style.

Comfortable and cool

SEVENTEEN’s The8’s style is very laid back, he wears fun clothes like tennis shoes and shirts with fun designs, and the rest are in basic colors like black. What do you think of the idol’s style?

Denim

Woozi has a great artistic vision and it seems that he takes it to his looks, because they are incredible combinations and despite being simple, they show his personality very well. Do you like the SEVENTEEN member’s outfits?

Rose

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan is a very sweet person, so the idol always conveys that in his looks, the K-pop singer is not afraid to combine different colors and textures to achieve cool outfits that you can wear for a date or during a walk in the park.

Stripes

Copy is style of Wonwoo from SEVENTEEN, this is a relaxed outfit, but with a lot of proposal, the beret is a great accessory that you can include in this look. You can change the jeans for a sundress and you will look great.

