Seven more models that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition have appeared

Xiaomi geared up for its new interface MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update. In this sense, seven more devices will receive the interface update.

Xiaomi has started to distribute the 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which it recently introduced, to more models. Especially according to the list of Redmi Note models, the expectations of Xiaomi users for this new interface update have increased. Here are seven Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

7 Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update

After Xiaomi could not get the desired output with MIUI 12, it came up with the 12.5 version that improved the interface. However, there are still some optimization problems of the interface. The company, which has become the leader in the smartphone market, came up with the Enhanced Edition to solve this problem.



According to the list that has emerged today, the devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition are as follows:

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite (Youth Edition)

These models are expected to receive the update by the end of October. In addition to this new list, the remaining list of Xiaomi phone models that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which started to be distributed on August 14, is as follows:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi-Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 EC Edition

Xiaomi-MiPad 5

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Redmi-K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi-K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi K30 Pro

POCO F3

Apart from this emerging list, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is expected to come to more models. It is also speculated that this latest update is the last MIUI 12 update before MIUI 13. As you know, MIUI 13 will run on Android 12 base. But what features does MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition stand out with?

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition features

Liquid storage: This feature, which increases the split and merge efficiency in smartphones by about 60 percent, allows only a 5 percent decrease in read and write speeds after 36 months of use. This ensures that your device stays at the speed of the first day.



Medium for MIUI 12.5 EE

Atomic memory: This feature, which focuses on the RAM usage of the smartphone, allows a performance increase of approximately 64 percent on your device by compressing and segmenting the memory usage as well as stopping unnecessary processes.

Focus calculation: In addition to detecting which applications users use and when, this feature, which can easily close these applications when not in use, reduces the processor usage of the device by 15 percent and battery consumption by 8 percent thanks to its 51 basic scenarios.

Smart balance: This feature, which can check whether the hardware of the smartphone is working properly or not, also stops unnecessary services running on your device, reducing battery consumption by about 10 percent.