Seven Asteroids Approaching Earth This Week!

Asteroids the size of a bus are coming dangerously close to Earth, which is why NASA has warned about them. Some have already crossed.

Seven dangerous asteroids are approaching the earth this week, so the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, saw the need to issue an alert in the face of proximity.

Some of the asteroids will cross the Earth at a distance less than the Moon. According to NASA reports, three of the asteroids have crossed, the first asteroid crossed 343 thousand kilometers from Earth on Wednesday, this was called 2020 XF4, which had the dimension of a bus, approximately 10 meters.

The proximity in which it was located to the Earth is less than that of the Moon, which is 385 thousand kilometers away.

The next asteroid was named 2020 VY1 and has a diameter of 24 meters and its path of passage was 5,070,000,000 kilometers, while the last one, 2020 XS5, with 16 meters in diameter, approached about 3,170,000. kilometres.

More asteroids will cross close to Earth

The next asteroids are expected to cross the Earth after December 18, one will be asteroid 2020 XX3, which is smaller with 6.8 meters in diameter but will also be the one that passes closest, its proximity will be 57 thousand 100 kilometers .

NASA reported that it will be followed shortly after by the 2020 XF3, 30 meters in diameter, which will pass 6 million 970 thousand kilometers from Earth. While on December 20 it will be more active, when the asteroids 1997 XE10 and 2020 XY4 make their way.

The Truth News gives it to know that it should be taken into account that according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies there are still 13 asteroids that will approach Earth for the remainder of the year.



