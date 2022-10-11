Seulgi from Red Velvet achieved the highest sales in the first week among all SM soloists thanks to “28 reasons”

Seulgi from Red Velvet has made SM Entertainment history with her solo debut! Last week, Seulgi debuted her first mini-album “28 Reasons” and the title track of the same name.

According to the Hanteo Chart, “28 Reasons” sold an impressive 184,413 copies in its first week of release (October 4-10), which was the highest first-week sales ever achieved by any SM Entertainment soloist.

“28 Reasons” also ranked fifth among all soloist albums in Hanteo’s history in terms of first-week sales, behind only “LALISA” from BLACKPINK, “R” from BLACKPINK, “R” from BLACKPINK, “LILAC” from IU, ” and “IM NAYEON” by Naen from TWICE.