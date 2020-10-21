Seth Rollins, to Daniel Bryan: “Stay out of my business”

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently invited to The Bump. Among other things, Rollins spoke about his new nickname, about being traded to SmackDown, about his history with the Mysterio family and about Daniel Bryan. The highlights below, transcript courtesy of WrestlingInc.

The public will decide their final nickname

“I don’t know. I said I’d call myself ‘The SmackDown Savior,’ but we’ll see what will happen. I don’t decide these things. The fans have the last word.”

SmackDown is a new challenge

“It’s interesting to get to SmackDown, because some dynamics are different. Above all, because I go from a three-hour program to one of two. The ocean is different. There are many big fish here. It is a different game, but the rules are the same “.

He’s tired of his rivalry with the Mysterio family

“Yes. I was hoping that SmackDown would be a new beginning for me, but it seems that the Mysterio family does not think the same. I suppose we will have to finish settling our accounts before moving on to the next chapter, or whatever the future of ‘The SmackDown holds. Savior ‘”.

Warn Daniel Bryan

“I think my message is clear: stay out of my business. I understand what Bryan did. I really wanted to go back to SmackDown and meet the new roster, but he left my name on purpose. You know Daniel and I have a long history. behind, so I was insulted when he didn’t mention my name, I let him know my displeasure immediately.

Going back to before, I still have unfinished business with the Mysterios. I hope he stays away. Then when I remove Rey Mysterio once and for all, then we’re going to pick up where we left off. “



