Seth Rogen Will No Longer Work With James Franco After Controversy; Understand!

Seth Rogen: Recently, Seth Rogen gave an interview to The Sunday Times in which he says he is no longer working with his longtime collaborator, James Franco. He talked about how his relationship with the actor has changed since Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

In 2018, five women spoke about situations in which Franco had inappropriate sexual behavior. In addition, allegations were also revealed that in 2014, he tried to meet a 17-year-old girl via Instagram when he was 35. The actor denied the accusations of the five women, but made a deal with two of them in February.

In a recent Instagram post, actor Charlyne Yi called Franco a sexual predator and accused Seth Rogen of encouraging his behavior. In response to Yi’s comments, Rogen told The Times: “what I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover or hide the actions of someone who does, or would consciously put someone in a situation where they were close of someone like that “.

The actor also mentioned the joke he made in the past about Franco’s allegations of misconduct. “I remember a joke I made on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I really regret it. It was horrible, honestly, ”said Rogen.

At the time, Rogen joked: “I decided to make a joke with James Franco. I pretended I was a girl on Instagram and told him I was too young. He didn’t seem to care. Now I have an appointment with him at Ace Hotel ”.

In addition, in 2018, he told the Vulture website that the charges were “the least relevant prospect” and that he would continue to work with Franco. However, now, Rogen says he will not collaborate with the actor. “I also look at that interview in 2018, in which I comment that I would continue to work with James, and the truth is that I don’t feel like it and I don’t intend to do it now,” he told The Times.

Over the years, Franco and Rogen have worked on several projects together, including the classic cult comedy Freaks and Geeks, as well as Holding the Ends, Artist of Disaster, The Interview, It’s the End, Sausage Party and many others. Since the charges came, Franco has taken minor roles in his projects, most recently in 2020’s Kill the Czar.