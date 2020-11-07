Set up a WhatsApp Pay account to send money in chat

Users in India will finally be able to use WhatsApp Pay to send and receive money from the chats in the application. We show you how payments work!

WhatsApp Pay is finally available in India after the Facebook-owned company started initial testing in 2018. The new payment service will be launched in ten regional Indian languages ​​in the latest version of the WhatsApp app on iOS and Android.

This announcement was made after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) gave WhatsApp approval to launch UPI-based payments on its platform in India. NPCI is also the controlling authority for the current United Payment Interface (UPI) payments infrastructure, which is a payments infrastructure created by a joint collaboration of multiple large Indian banks.

WhatsApp joins Google, Samsung, and other platforms to allow its users to send and make payments using their service. With over 400 million active users in India, the NPCI has reportedly only allowed the company to roll out the feature to 20 million users at this time.

The reason for this is that NPCI believes that the service should be presented in a tiered manner. Currently WhatsApp is working with the top five Indian banks, namely:

HDFC Bank

State Bank of India

ICICI Bank

Jio Payment Bank

Banking axis

Here’s a quick and simple guide on how to use this feature, set up an account, and more:

WhatsApp Pay account settings

1. First you must install the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone or update the application.

2. On Android you can install / update WhatsApp by going to Google Play Store and for iOS users, you can do it directly from the Apple Store.

3. Once this is done, open WhatsApp and click on the three-dot option in the upper right corner of the application.

4. After updating, this drop-down menu will have the option “Payments”.

5. Click on it and then select “Add payment method”. Once done, you will see a list of bank names.

6. Select your preferred bank to make WhatsApp payments and verify your number. Select “Verify by SMS” and enter the code once you receive it.

7. Make sure your WhatsApp number and the number linked to your bank account are the same.

8. Once the account and number are verified, you can start using WhatsApp Pay. You will need to create a UPI pin that is standard for the interface when making transactions.

9. Once all this is done, you will finally be able to see the selected bank on your “Payments” page of the instant messaging platform.

Send money in WhatsApp chat

After setting up the bank account in WhatsApp Pay, sending money in a chat is quite easy.

1. Click on the “attachment” icon after opening the particular chat of the person you want to send money to.

2. The attachment icon on the Android or WhatsApp web should look like a clip button. In Android, it is in the right corner of the screen, next to the “camera” button, while in WhatsApp Web it is in the left corner next to the “smiley” button of the emoticon.

3. On an iPhone, there will be a “+” button near the chat text box that you can use to make payments.

4. Select the “Payment” button from the options you get.

5. Add the amount you want to send and then enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

6. You will receive a confirmation message informing you of the amount you transferred.

It is important to mention that in order to make a successful transaction, both parties must have activated their WhatsApp Pay accounts and set everything up. It will not be possible to transfer money if one of the parties does not have it.

At the moment WhatsApp Pay has a transaction limit in India of Rs. 1 lakh as standard for all UPI applications.



