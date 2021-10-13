Set Images Featuring Joel From HBO’s The Last Of Us Have Been Shared

The Last Of Us: As you know, the series of The Last of Us, one of the popular games of PlayStation, is coming. New set images were also shared from the series, which is currently being shot.

When we look at the images, we can see Joel, that is, Pedro Pascal, albeit blurry. It is clear that it has a style close to the game, as in the official image shared before. In other images, we can see the images taken from the set. You can find the aforementioned images in the gallery section below.

The series will be produced and written by Naughty Dog’s creative director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl series creator Craig Mazin. Gustavo Santaolalla, who also composed the music of the game, will make the music of the series. The series will air on HBO.

The cast of the series has been announced so far: Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Anna Torv (Tess), Nico Parker (Sarah), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry) ), Con O’Neill (Bill), and Murray Bartlett (Frank).