Servers in Rust: how to create them and which are the best

We detail how you can create your own servers in Rust for PC and which ones are the best you can find to discover different versions.

Rust is gradually becoming the game of the moment thanks to the broadcast of Egoland, a series of live programs that various streamers, youtubers and influencers are doing on their respective Twitch channels. Despite the fact that it is a game with several years of history, it is now that it is having a peak in popularity and is attracting new players. For this reason, below we will explain something basic but that it will be useful to know: how to create custom servers and which are the most outstanding ones that we can find to visit and learn to survive in an elaborate but equally hostile environment. Also remind us that for now the game is only available on computer (PC).

How to create servers in Rust

To begin with, we must mention that it is necessary to have a good PC to create and maintain your own Rust server, since a map of 3 square kilometers of base (the average size) will run at about 2GB of RAM, which can finally be transformed into more 6GB of memory. Therefore, we recommend having at least 7GB dedicated solely to the server.

We access SteamCMD, the command console used to install Steam related files such as the Rust server.

We create a folder for SteamCMD, like c: \ steamcmd

We create another folder for the server, like c: \ rustserver

We download SteamCMD for Windows.

We extract the contents of the zip file in the folder we created for steamcmd.

We run the steamcmd.exe program. (It is possible that our PC asks us to confirm that we want to execute it).

When it’s done, we’ll receive the Steam> prompt. There, we write the following commands to get the server to start installing on our PC:

anonymous login

force_install_dir “c: \ rustserver \”

app_update 258550

quit