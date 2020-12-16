Servant: Apple TV + series renewed for season 3

Servant’s 2nd season should only be released on January 15 on Apple TV +, however, the producers of the streaming platform series have already confirmed and renewed the program for a 3rd season.

Not much is known yet about the content of the future season, but the second part of the series has high expectations among fans and should leave some loose ends for season 3.

The 2nd season of Servant

The psychological horror series should follow the Apple TV + pattern and have only 10 episodes in season 2, which will feature more supernatural situations. A bleak future is expected for everyone with Leanne’s return to the sandstone house and the revelation of the character’s true nature.

According to creator Tony Basgallop, in an interview with the American website Variety, Leanne will be a continuous revelation. He says that “we don’t fully understand who she is and where she comes from, and her interpretation of who she is and where she comes from may not necessarily be the right versions.”

The atmosphere of tension and terror must continue at a very high level, since, in addition to Basgallop, M. Night Shyamalan (Signs and Sixth Sense) remains one of the brilliant minds behind the show.

Cast and production

Along with Basgallop and Shyalaman, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey.

The cast includes some well-known names from the general public, such as Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Toby Kebbel (Fantastic Four), Lauren Ambrose (Seven Spans), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Toni Revolori (Spider-Man) back home).



