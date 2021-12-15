Servant: Apple TV + Makes Major Announcement About Chilling Paranormal Series

Servant, the Apple TV + psychological thriller series produced by Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamala, with two seasons running will continue to take viewers on a veritable rollercoaster of paranormal emotions with a third installment scheduled to debut on screen on January 21, 2022 and with the production of a quarter recently confirmed by the platform to the joy of its fans.

The fact that M. Night Shyamala is a renowned filmmaker with notable experience in the genres of suspense, mystery and terror, with works such as Sexto Sentido (1999), El Protegido (2000), Signs (2002), The Village (2004), Split (2016-2017) and Glass (2019), among many others, is undoubtedly an endorsement for the viewer that the original Apple TV + production, Servant, is a great way to innovate in the world of series.

Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, plus newest addition Sunita Mani (“Spirited,” “Mr. Robot,” “GLOW”). Servant follows a successful professional couple from Philadelphia who She finds herself dealing with mourning after an unspeakable tragedy, which creates a rift in her marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter her home from the moment her husband decides to use a reborn doll (realistic babies of silicone used for therapeutic purposes) to bring his catatonic wife back to life and in the process of recovery, he hires a mysterious nanny.

With impeccable production, photography and staging technical values, accompanied by brilliant performances from its talented cast, if the first season of Servant ended with a heartbreaking dramatic turn involving nanny Leanne Grayson (played by Nell Tiger Free) and little Jericho and if the last three episodes of the second season left the public literally clinging to their seats, it only remains to count the days to see what new emotions the third installment will bring.

In addition to M. Night Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. This season’s directors are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; the writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. “Servant” is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by Tony Basgallop, executive producer and writer nominated by the British Academy of Film and Television.

For now, the third season of Servant thus joins the growing list of successful Apple TV + original series scheduled to premiere in the near future as the second season of the sci-fi drama production, Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil; Disclaimer by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón; in addition to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. And premieres like The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; WeCrashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse; and Roar, produced by Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea.