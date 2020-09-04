Sero: Returning Samsung TV is coming to Brazil for $ 9,999

In 2019, Samsung introduced The Sero television, with a screen that rotates to adapt to content recorded vertically. This Friday (04), the novelty arrived in Brazil costing R $ 9,999. The wheels for transportation cost R $ 499.

Sero – which means “vertical” in Korean – is a 43-inch 4K QLED that comes with 4.1 channel 60W speakers and brings all the main features of the company’s latest lines, including support for Bixby and Alexa. Later this semester, Google Assistant will also be supported by TV.

To mirror the content of a Samsung smartphone on the TV, just one touch is enough to start the broadcast with the Tap View feature. To move the TV to a horizontal or vertical position, simply rotate the smartphone and the television will follow the movement. It is also possible to make this change through Samsung applications.

Designed for viewing content on social networks, Sero also adapts to the environment with five different decoration modes: poster, clock, photo, sound wall or cinema.

Important detail: the TV box can be transformed into objects, including a house and tunnels for cats.

Stylish TVs

The novelty arrives to integrate the Lifestyle TV line, which debuted in Brazil with The Frame in 2017. Now, Samsung sees an opportunity for The Sero in the national market, since, according to the company, 70% of Brazilians mirror smartphones on their TVs, the main content being photos, YouTube, apps and social networks.

