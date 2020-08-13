Serious vulnerability discovered for Amazon Alexa

Cyber ​​security researchers reported a vulnerability for AI-powered virtual assistant Alexa, owned by Amazon. Experts point out that through a flaw in Alexa, hackers can access personal information and speech data.

Amazon Alexa is on the agenda with vulnerability

According to the BBC’s report, some researchers working at the cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies have recently identified cyber security vulnerabilities in Amazon subdomains by detecting hackers’ voice histories, personal data and many other information in Alexa data. According to the information obtained, the information can easily be transferred from hand to hand when victims click on the links containing malware prepared by the hackers.

The company, which immediately contacted Amazon after the detection of the incident, also stated that the problem was resolved for now. Amazon said in a statement; “The security of our devices is our top priority and we appreciate the work of independent research companies that bring us potential problems such as Check Point”.

On the other hand, Check Point firm said that the attack will allow access to personal information in your Amazon profile. Amazon also said they believe the level of malicious use is less than expected. Amazon Alexa, which has sold more than 200 million units worldwide, has a system that operates in a home automation logic. Thanks to this system, the device has abilities such as voice interaction, alerts, playing music and controlling smart devices.



