Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Review – From Russia With Love

We review Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, the expansion for Serious Sam 4 that doesn’t need the base game to play. Is it better than the original? From the hand of Croteam and Timelock Studio, Serious Sam 4 receives a standalone expansion (it does not require the base game to play it): Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, available only on PC/Steam and released in January 2022, a couple of years later of the base game release. In our analysis we tell you what we thought of Serious Sam’s adventure in Russia. Just below you have all their keys:

Analysis of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – Madness in Siberia

As usual with the expansions that Croteam releases for their games (The Jewel of the Nile for Serious Sam 3 and The Road to Gehenna for The Talos Principle), Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem assumes that we have completed Serious Sam 4. Although at the plot level it is a kind of “lost chapter” before the end of Serious Sam 4, Siberian Mayhem proposes, from its first level, combat situations that, as we say, assume that the player has already completed the base game.

The basic playable scheme is practically identical to that of Serious Sam 4, although it brings with it juicy novelties that we can enjoy throughout the five levels that this expansion is made up of. In other words, the scenarios consist of going from A to B, overcoming the different combat arenas made up of the hosts of alien monsters from Mental, always knowing how to identify the most immediate threat and the ideal weapon to deal with it.