Serious Sam Collection will be released on consoles

Fans of the Serious Sam franchise who play on table consoles have many reasons to celebrate, as developer Devolver Digital today announced that the Serious Sam Collection will be released in versions for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 17, 2020 .

The collection had already been launched for Google Stadia and includes the titles Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, with expansions The Jewel of the Nile and The Legend of the Beast . Check out the announcement made on the series’ official twitter:

Because you Seriously wanted it! The Serious Sam Collection hits Nintendo Switch on November 17. Wishlist now! 💣 💥https://t.co/WNEQ01koSn pic.twitter.com/gUJZfQBED4 — Serious Sam (@SeriousSamIAm) November 10, 2020

“Okay, okay, just don’t tell me that we never made your wishes come true,” joked the profile, which initially revealed the Nintendo Switch version, to then confirm that the collection would also reach Sony and Microsoft consoles.

