Serious Sam 4 game, which the players have been following for a while, appeared with the system requirements. The details on the game’s Steam page show us the system we need to play the game. Some opinions have been made about the system requirements of the game before, the result is not much different from these claims.

Serious Sam 4 system requirements

The publisher of the game, Devolver Digital, and its developer, Croteam, shared the system requirements on Steam. When you go to the purchase page of the game, you can see the desired system requirements. With each passing year, the system requirements that games want are getting higher. It is quite natural that this happens, because game engines are getting ahead in realism and gameplay. When we look at it from a perspective, the increase in realism is a positive situation for the game world.

The described system requirements of the game are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p 30FPS

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64 / 5700 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended APIs DX12 and Vulkan

The game will debut for PC and Stadia on September 24.



