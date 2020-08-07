Serious Sam 4: game release postponed to September

Developer Croteam and distributor Devolver Digital today announced the postponement of the new Serious Sam 4 to September 24. The game was expected to hit the market in August, but for reasons not informed was postponed until next month.

Considering the proximity of the new date, it is possible that the developers are working on polishing the title. The ad took advantage of the game’s humorous theme, stating that the companies “said Serious Sam 4 would arrive in August, but meant September 24”, and “now is for real”.

Serious Sam 4 marks the return of the franchise to video games, after 9 years without the launch of a numbered title from the main line, with smaller games, remasterings and even versions for Virtual Reality being made available during this period. The new game features completely reworked visuals, with the return of old mechanics and the debut of new features such as cooperative mode for up to 4 people and the “Legion” mode, which puts players to face an immense number of monsters.

Despite the postponement, the pre-sale of the game continues normally, with the title being available on Steam for R $ 75.49 in its standard version and R $ 93.99 in its Deluxe version, which offers as extras the digital art book, the soundtrack and “Classic Tommy Gun” weapon skin.

The week has been quite hectic in the gaming world, with Sony having held its State of Play yesterday. The event was attended by games for the current and new generation, with emphasis on support for Virtual Reality in Hitman 3, new trailers for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and the AWE for Control expansion, in addition to a detailed gameplay of Godfall , first exclusive announced for PS5.



