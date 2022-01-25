Serious Sam 4, Analysis PS5 And Xbox Series X | S – Fight for Earth

Serious Sam 4: We analyze Serious Sam 4 in its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. We tell you what we thought of the return to consoles of Sam “Serious” Stone. After being released exclusively on PC and Stadia in 2020, Serious Sam 4 came to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2021, and was also part of Game Pass during its launch on the Xbox ecosystem consoles. Our analysis focuses precisely on these console ports of this new installment of the Serious Sam saga. Just below we tell you what we thought of this return:

Serious Sam returns with friends, and many more enemies

Serious Sam 4 is a prequel to Serious Sam 3, which was, in turn, a prequel to the first Serious Sam. In this title we get back into the skin of Sam “Serious” Stone, an FPS protagonist of those who no longer remain, and we must eliminate Mental’s alien hosts in various settings in Europe.

Let’s be honest: Serious Sam has never been characterized by having a very deep plot; here what we have come to is to kill hordes of aliens with a thirst for human blood with weapons bigger than our own character. However, at a narrative level we are facing an evolution of what was seen in the previous video game. Sam is more talkative than ever, something that is helped by the fact that in most of the story missions he is accompanied by secondary characters of different personalities that add a little more color to the plot.