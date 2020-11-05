Serious accusation against Jihoon Lee by Drascilla

On the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiancé, fans have seen Deavan Clegg and her husband Jihoon Lee try to keep their marriage union going through television, but in real life they are already separated.

As fans of 90 Day Fiancé know, the couple have been the most talked about this season of the reality show, due to the problems they are currently dealing with. This, despite the fact that Clegg has a new boyfriend named Christopher “Topher” Park, and whose relationship has progressed rapidly.

However, what worries the most is the breakdown of Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee in real life and the serious consequences it has had outside of the TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé.

The fans of 90 Day Fiancé have witnessed that during the current season Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee have been in constant discussions about different issues. One of the main problems is the money to support her daughter Drascilla and her son Taeyang. The other issue is related to the photos of other women found on Lee’s phone.

However, the most serious problem that had the effect of breaking up the couple created through 90 Day Fiancé, was the serious accusation that Clegg has made against Lee, when he alleges that the man abused his little daughter Drascilla.

In this regard, she Clegg wrote in her Instagram comments that were captured by Cinema Blend, through which she revealed the accusation about Lee, who allegedly physically abused Drascilla by pulling her hair. Here’s what Clegg had to say in her comments:

“Something bad happened that can never be forgiven. I tried to be a co-parent, but that’s a bit difficult when the other person has eliminated any way to get in touch. ”

“It’s also a bit difficult when the only time he contacts you is to call you by degrading and vile names. He has told me over and over again that he just wants to pretend it didn’t happen and has told me vile things about my daughter Drascilla … ”.

“Jihoon is trying to act like it’s Drascilla’s fault and that’s why she pulled her hair, (…) I’m not even kidding. It’s as if [a lock] of her hair has disappeared. It was just a jerk at 3 a.m. I heard her screaming and I went to see what was happening and then all those bad things happened. “



