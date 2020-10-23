Series with Daniel Radcliffe renewed for season 3

The anthological series Miracle Workers, starring Daniel Radcliffe on TBS, has been renewed for its 3rd season. The production bets, with each new wave of episodes, on different themes that can contribute even more to the narrative and the development of the characters.

In addition to the Harry Potter star, the cast includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, Sasha Compère, Lolly Adefope and Steve Buscemi.

Created by Simon Rich and based on his novel What in God’s Name, the executive production is in charge of Andrew Singer, Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe and Lorne Michaels, known for creating the legendary Saturday Night Live.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun and escapist humor that we are proud to offer to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-directors of the original programming of TBS, TNT and truTV, in an official statement.

“We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast is going to rewrite, in a hilarious way, the history of past centuries,” they added.

The 3rd season of Miracle Workers will take place in 1844, following an idealistic preacher from a small town (to be played by Radcliffe) who joins a wanted man by the local authorities (Steve Buscemi) and a woman (Geraldine Viswanathan) to embark on a train journey.

Together, they will meet a number of unknown dangers and other characters who may provide alliances or threats.

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will be the showrunners of this new season. “Telling an entirely new story with this absurdly talented cast each season is a dream that is now coming true,” the two said in the same statement.

There is still no confirmed release date for the 3rd season of Miracle Workers.



