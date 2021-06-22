Series Tips: Sex/Life Premiere Featured on Netflix

Netflix: This week, Netflix will debut several original series in its catalog. And among them is Sex/Life, which will be streaming next Friday (25).

According to the production’s official description, the plot features an unexpected romance between protagonist Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) and an old love from the past. In the cast, there are also guest appearances by Mike Vogel and Adam Demos.

Just before this release, on Wednesday (23), the platform will make available the first four episodes of the 2nd season of Playing with Fire. The reality show will continue with a weekly distribution, with several participants and its abstinence challenge.

It is also worth noting that the series The Blacklist, Clarice, Batwoman and Legacies end their respective seasons this week. So stay tuned not to miss any details of these productions.

Check out the complete schedule with all Series in the Week!

Monday (06/21)

Making It — Season 3 Premiere on NBC

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark — New Special Episode (1×7)

Tuesday (06/22)

The Flash — unpublished episode (7×14)

Superman & Lois — unpublished episode (1×11)

Mr. Inbetween — unpublished episode (3×6)

LEGO Masters — unpublished episode (2×2)

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne — New Episode (10×5)

This is Pop — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

David Makes Man — Season 2 Premiere on OWN

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform Season 2 Premiere