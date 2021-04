Series tips: Kung Fu premieres, The Nevers, and more

Ready to see the main series tips this week?

This week, three releases promise to captivate viewers on three different broadcasters. Starting with The CW, on April 7, which will host the debut of Kung Fu. It is a reboot of a classic series, originally released in the 1970s. This time, the protagonist is played by Olivia Liang.

Meanwhile, next Thursday (8), ABC debuts Rebel, a new series created and produced by Krista Vernoff, current showrunner for Grey’s Anatomy. In the plot, Katey Sagal will play Annie Bello, an extremely competent lawyer who bets her chips on those who seek justice.

On HBO, The Nevers premieres on April 11 and will run for another five weeks, totaling 6 episodes. The cast features Elizabeth Berrington, Ben Chaplin, Brett Curtis, Anna Devlin and Laura Donnelly in the lead roles.

A new hiatus will mark the showing of the 4th season of The Good Doctor. The next episode of the series will air only on April 19 on ABC. The same is true of Call Your Mother, from the same broadcaster, which returns on April 14.

Check out the full schedule of all Series this Week!

Monday (04/04)

Breeders – unpublished episode (2×4)

Debris – unpublished episode (1×6)

Tuesday (04/04)

This is Us – unpublished episode (5×12)

Supergirl – unpublished episode (6×2)

Chad – season 1 premiere on TBS

The Syndicate – unpublished episode (4×2)

The Flash – unpublished episode (7×6)

New Amsterdam – unpublished episode (3×6)

Queen Sugar – unpublished episode (5×8)

Mixed-ish – unpublished episode (2×9)

Young Rock – unpublished episode (1×7)

Kenan – unpublished episode (1×7)

Mayans M.C. – unpublished episode (3×5)

NCIS – unpublished episode (18×11)

FBI – unpublished episode (3×10)

FBI: Most Wanted – unpublished episode (2×10)

Wednesday (07/04)

Kung Fu – Season 1 premiere on The CW

This is a Robbery – season 1 premiere on Netflix

Snabba Cash – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Wedding Coach – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Chicago Fire – unpublished episode (9×11)

Chicago Med – unpublished episode (6×11)

Chicago PD – unpublished episode (8×11)

Nancy Drew – unpublished episode (2×11)

Good Trouble – unpublished episode (3×8)

Snowfall – unpublished episode (4×8)

The Masked Singer – unpublished episode (5×5)

A Million Little Things – unpublished episode (3×9)

Thursday (4/8)

Rebel – 1st season premiere on ABC

Manifest – unpublished episode (3×2)

Law & Order: Organized Crime – unpublished episode (1×2)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – unpublished episode (22×10)

Made for Love – 1st season premiere on HBO Max (1×4, 1×5 and 1×6)

Creepshow – unprecedented episode on the Shudder (2×2)

Grey’s Anatomy – unpublished episode (17×11)

Station 19 – unpublished episode (4×10)

Legacies – unpublished episode (3×9)

Last Man Standing – unpublished episode (9×14)

Clarice – unpublished episode (1×7)

Walker – unpublished episode (1×8)

Mom – unpublished episode (8×13)

Young Sheldon – unpublished episode (4×13)

B Positive – unpublished episode (1×13)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians – unpublished episode (20×4)

Cake – unpublished episode (4×5)

Friday (09/04)

Hawk and the Winter Soldier – unprecedented episode on Disney + (1×4)

The Mighty Ducks – Season 1 premiere on Disney + (1×3)

Invincible – unprecedented episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×5)

For All Mankind – unprecedented episode on Apple TV + (2×8)

Wynonna Earp – unpublished episode (4×12), season finale

Blue Bloods – unpublished episode (11×11)

MacGyver – unpublished episode (5×13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race – unpublished episode (13×15)

Saturday (10/04)

Final Space – unpublished episode (3×4)

Sunday (11/04)

The Nevers – Season 1 premiere on HBO

Batwoman – unpublished episode (2×10)

Good Girls – unpublished episode (4×5)

Charmed – unpublished episode (3×9)

City on a Hill – unpublished episode (2×3)

Megalobox – unpublished episode (2×2)

Zoey and her Fantastic Playlist – unpublished episode (2×9)

Pennyworth – unpublished episode (2×10)

The Simpsons – unpublished episode (32×18)

Family Guy – unpublished episode (19×16)

Bless the Harts – unpublished episode (2×17)

When Calls the Heart – unpublished episode (8×8)

Shameless – unpublished episode (11×12), series finale

Don’t forget to comment on the series you most want to watch this week!