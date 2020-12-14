Series this Week: The Expanse returns

This week, in addition to some Christmas premieres, audiences will see the return of The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video. The season 5 premiere is scheduled for next Wednesday, December 16.

Another long-awaited production is The Stand, based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, which became known in Brazil as A Dança da Morte.

Debuting on Thursday (17) via CBS All Access streaming, the series has names like Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Amber Heard, James Marsden, Nat Wolff and Ezra Miller in the cast.

On Netflix, we highlight the debut of the documentary miniseries Anitta: Made in Honório, focused on the career of the Brazilian singer, and O Ripper, which tries to understand how the serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper challenged the British authorities in the late 1970s.

Besides them, there is also the debut of Quebra Tudo: the history of Rock in Latin America, on December 16, which investigates how some important Latin American rock bands survived so many dictatorial regimes and controversies.



