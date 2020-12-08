Series: The Walking Dead gets an episode of Christmas

This week, we will have the return of some series after a week or two of hiatus. This is the case of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, who were off the schedule last week and return with unpublished episodes.

In the streamings, we have The Flight Attendant and The Mandalorian series approaching the end of their seasons. While the HBO series receives two episodes – 6 and 7 -, at Disney +, the Star Wars spin-off has the premiere of the 7th episode of Season 2.

In Amazon Prime Video, we will have the arrival of the 1st season of the series The Wilds: Vidas Selvagens.

Closing the week, on Sunday (13), The Walking Dead will receive a special holiday episode directly on streaming AMC +.

Check below the complete schedule of all Series in the Week.

Monday (07/12)

Industry – unpublished episode (1×5)

Tuesday (12/08)

A Teacher – unprecedented episode on Hulu (1×7)

Big Sky – unpublished episode (1×4)

The Haves and The Have Nots – unpublished episode (8×3)

NCIS – Unpublished episode (18×3)

FBI: Most Wanted – Unpublished episode (2×3)

FBI – Unpublished episode (3×3)



