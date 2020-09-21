Series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Postponed

The release date of the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will air on Disney +, has been delayed. With this series delayed, WandaVision was the first Marvel Studios production to be released on Disney +.

Cinema was one of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Many films had to postpone their vision date due to the closed theaters, the concern of the box office and the interruption of the shooting.

Of course, there were delays in TV series as well as in movies. While the shooting start date of many series was delayed, the series that started shooting had to be suspended. Here, one of these series was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier postponed to 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be released on the Disney + platform, would normally be released in August. The shooting of the scar was suspended for a few months due to the epidemic and the shooting has recently started again. However, it seems that this mini-series will not catch up in this year.

Disney +, which updated The Falcon and the Winter Soldier page, changed the airing date of the miniseries to 2021. The platform did not make any additional statements other than that. The new release date of the series is predicted to be the beginning of 2021. In addition, with the delay of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, which will be released this year, will be the first Marvel Studios production to be released on Disney +.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, just like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Falcon will be brought to life by Anthony Mackie and the Winter Soldier by Sebastian Stan. In addition, Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp will return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter.



