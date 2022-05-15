Series that will end in 2022: “Grace and Frankie”, “This is Us”, “The Walking Dead” and others

I’m not ready to say goodbye! Every year the series inevitably come to an end, but this does not mean that our favorite characters are easily dismissed.

After several difficult years, when we faced delays in filming and postponement of premieres amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, TV plans for 2022 turned out to be wavering.

Fan favorites such as “Grace and Frankie,” “This Is Us” and “The Walking Dead” prepared to say goodbye to the audience, although many TV fans were not ready for the finale.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be returning for the seventh, albeit final, season. We are so grateful that our show was able to solve problems that are truly connected to our great generation,” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who play Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, respectively, said in a joint statement in September 2019. “And their children, and, surprisingly, their children too! We will miss these two old girls, Grace and Frankie, as well as many of their fans, but we will still be there. We’ve been through so many things—I just hope we don’t outlive the planet.”

Brooklyn Decker, who played Grace Mallory Hanson’s daughter in the Netflix hit, was thrilled to work with the two legends, saying goodbye to the show in April.

“It was the privilege of a lifetime. Thanks to our writers, our crew, our actors, our partners and families,” Decker wrote on Instagram on April 24 ahead of the final chapter of the Grace and Frankie series on Netflix later that month. “I can’t believe it’s been 8 years, I still can’t believe we were shut down during the pandemic and then were able to come back and finish everything perfectly.”

The Ohio native continued: “To everyone who laughed and cried with us — thank you for watching, thank you for being with us on this trip. To the women depicted [Tomlin, Fonda and June Diane Raphael], you all mean so much to me. I am the happiest woman in the world.”

The cast of “This is Us” announced the completion of the sixth and final season during 2022. The family drama, which ends May 24, stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

“And it’s really like the torch she’s carrying, and I think… it’s a really special thing to meet people I’ve never met before and be able to cry with them in the bathroom about what they’re going through.”

Scroll down to see the full guide to all the TV shows that ended or will end in 2022:

Search group

Five seasons of the HBO Max series ended on January 7.

After life

The comedy of Ricky Gervais ended on January 14. It aired on Netflix for three seasons.

The Dr. Oz Show

After 11 seasons, the talk show ended on January 14.

Space

The Amazon Prime series ended on January 14 after six seasons.

Raising Dion

The Netflix show was canceled in April, making the second season finale on February 1 the last episode of the show.

Claw

The TNT show ended its four-season run on February 6.

Space forces

The Steve Carell comedy ended after two seasons on Netflix on February 18.

The Discovery of Witches

Fans said goodbye to the AMC+ series on February 19 after three seasons.

Arthur

The PBS animated series celebrated 25 seasons and ended on February 21.

The Last Kingdom

The historical drama released its fifth and final season on Netflix on March 9.

Legends of Tomorrow

After seven seasons, The CW series “Arrow Universe” ended on March 22.

Batwoman

The CW surprised fans in April when it announced that Batwoman would not be returning. His third and final season ended on March 2.

Flip or flop

After 10 seasons, the HGTV series said goodbye on March 17.

Killing Eve

After four seasons, AMC fans said goodbye to Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eva (Sandra Oh) during the final on April 10.

Black

The ABC comedy ended after eight seasons on April 19.